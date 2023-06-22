Four farmers in Pili arrested for cyberlibel

By ANNE MARXZE D. UMIL

Bulatlat.com

MANILA – Four farmers opposing the Naga Airport Development Project were arrested for cyberlibel, a peasant group said on Wednesday, June 21.

Known as the Pili 4, the bail is set at P48,000 ($862) each or P192,000 ($3,450) for all four farmers.

Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas (KMP) said that Artemio Sanchez, Jose Retubio, Nenita Petallo, and William Petallo were arrested on June 19. They are members of the Damayan nin Paraoma sa Camarines Sur (DAMPA) which has been opposed to the Naga Airport Development Project.

Approved by the National Economic and Development Authority in 2015, KMP said that the project not only undermines the livelihoods of more than 200 farming families but also encroaches on at least 200 hectares of prime irrigated agricultural lands.

Aside from this, KMP projected a loss of around 1.3 million metric tons of rice produced annually in the community, affecting local rice supplies. “It will also disrupt a communal irrigation system servicing more than 500 hectares of rice fields covering four other villages.”

According to KMP, the project will displace more than a thousand farmers and residents in San Agustin village, Pili, Camarines Sur. “We condemn the unjust arrest and detention of four farmers from DAMPA. Their arrest is a clear act of harassment and a violation of the rights and freedoms of land rights defenders.”

KMP said the charges were reportedly connected with a confrontation on April 18, 2018 between the affected residents and officials supportive to the project, including the Villafuerte clan. On that day, KMP said that the residents of San Agustin woke up to a blocked access road allegedly ordered by CamSur Governor Migz Villafuerte. “A crucial road for the community, the road was dumped over with soil and rocks, making it impassable for vehicles – a common harassment tactic employed by land grabbers.”

Due to the blockage, deceased former CamSur Congressman Rolando “Nonoy” Andaya, Pili Mayor Thomas Bongalonta Jr., along with furious residents including DAMPA members went to the provincial governor’s office to confront Villafuerte.

After this, militarization in San Agustin village intensified. Members of DAMPA were subjected to threats, red-tagging and surveillance. Despite this, DAMPA continued the advocacy for peasants’ welfare and right to land.

“In November 2020, as the pandemic, militarist lockdowns, and typhoons Ulysses, Quinta, and Rolly ravaged the lives and livelihoods of the rural poor in Bicol, DAMPA coordinated with various organizations to ensure the success of a Sagip Kanayuan relief operation for the benefit of hundreds of Pili farmers,” KMP said.

KMP called for the dropping of the charges filed against the Pili 4 and that they be released immediately. “Beyond this, the proposed Naga Airport Development Project must be reevaluated to ensure the preservation of prime rice fields in Pili.” (DAA)