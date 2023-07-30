C.S. Forest

By TOMAS TALLEDO

I. We eat and drink after ambushes

The scene is a picture

in the cozy kitchen of roselyn pelle command:

partaking upland rice, salted

fish, tangy herbs, sweet lips wine

while packs of M-14 bullets

supplies are under makeshift table.

The lessons of Shaanxi 1935, of Madrid 1937,

of Dien Biên Phu 1954 haunt subdued conVERSations

imaging bourgeois

pessimisms of Pomeroy in his Forest, Taruc

and his tiger and Scalice mounting

trotskyite hobby horse.

We paused in studious smile

when they lit up the evening

flares for the anniversary.

Women, younglings,

rivers will sing our Oath.

Again, tomorrow.

II. Go take care

Wherever path do you trudge,

go take care.

New protracted paths reveal

that zigzag is shortest route.

Though rain pours heavy

and cold, just get on moving.

The backpack isn’t heavy,

and the masses are waiting.

Expect warmest greetings:

“Oh, what a joyful welcome!”

III. The forest is a poem

The thick greeneries

that unwelcome marauders,

embrace password keepers

who gently hold long arms

to gauge ashen sky and

far verdant mountains.

The cadence starts from

roots then slowly moving

into buds and fruits.

To reach the clearings needs

long breaths after all

enjambments. Padayon!

Upon the observation point,

quiet stays while on elation.