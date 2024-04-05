Farmers, fishers demand immediate relief for El Niño impacts

By LIA MERCADO

Bulatlat.com

MANILA – Farmers, fisherfolk and advocates staged a protest in front of the National Food Authority (NFA) and Department of Agriculture (DA) offices, April 3, expressing frustration over the agencies’ failure those affected by the El Niño-induced drought, with agricultural damages nearing PhP2 billion (US$352.86 million).

“Instead of making a profit by selling NFA rice stocks to unscrupulous rice traders, the DA-NFA should instead distribute rice and relief packs to calamity victims,” said Cathy Estavillo, secretary general of peasant women’s group Amihan and spokesperson of Bantay Bigas.

This call comes amid revelations that the NFA illegally sold 75,000 bags of rice worth P93 million (US$1.64 million) to traders in Bulacan, exacerbating the plight of those affected.

“NFA should release the rice from warehouses and distribute it to farmers and fishermen who lost their income due to El Niño instead of making a profit and selling to private traders. Many are already complaining of hunger and loss, so the distribution of aid and compensation should be stepped up,” Estavillo added.

AMIHAN also raised concerns about the absence of updates on the investigation into NFA rice sales following a six-month preventive suspension of NFA staff, fearing the issue may be quietly ignored.

“This is a huge crime against the Filipino people who continue to suffer from the increasing prices of rice so it is important the public can monitor the progress of the investigation. There have been many experiences where nothing happened after the “investigations” such as the past cases of smuggling, price manipulation and rice hoarding,” Estavillo said.

Government downplaying El Niño impact

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, over 408,135 individuals from 82,994 families across 323 barangays have been affected by El Niño.

However, Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilinas believes that the actual figure could be much higher.

“The government [is] blatantly downplaying the effects of El Niño to conceal the overall negligence and sluggishness of the Marcos Jr. administration in aiding El Niño victims,” the group pointed out in a statement.

The group asserted that the administration’s negligence has contributed to the President’s declining performance ratings.

“The government cannot even offer any compensation or urgent relief to thousands of farmers whose crops were totally and partially damaged due to the drought and dry spells,” said KMP Chairperson Danilo Ramos.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council disclosed that 2,800 hectares of crops were completely destroyed and another 23,900 hectares suffered partial damage, affecting Regions 6, 4B (MIMAROPA), 2, 1, and 9.

Aside from this, KMP also lamented the government’s lack of direct aid to farmers, pointing out that only loans and insurance claims are offered, with promises of seed and fertilizer replacements post-El Niño.

“When will the government give aid, when the El Niño is over? If the La Niña comes and there are floods, it can lead to a year-long loss of income for farmers,” Ramos added.

The groups demand swift action from the government, including the development of irrigation systems and better management of dams and hydroelectric power plants to benefit agricultural production.

“El Niño is a climate crisis. The response should be immediate and comprehensive, with short-term and long-term relief and rehabilitation efforts. What we have seen so far are the usual government programs already in place before the calamity such as credit assistance, insurance claims and a meager financial assistance,” Estavillo added.

The call for a P15,000 (US$264.64) production subsidy for farmers and fishers remains a critical demand, highlighting the ongoing struggle for adequate support in the face of climate-induced challenges. (RTS, RVO)