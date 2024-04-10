From Under Her Hat

(A Tribute to Kathleen Okubo)
By LUCHIE MARANAN
Let me borrow your column’s title
For that is how it is
When one’s beating a deadline
Like now to see things the way you did,
From the eyes of an Ibaloi woman,
A weathered journalist,
A steadfast activist,
A visionary,
A revolutionary who wielded the pen
And commanded the keyboard
To tell and retell tales
To cover news and uncover truths
To focus the light where darkness was imposed
To be the other voice where all other voices were cowed
Or to be the questioning voice in the era of fearful silence or mainstream ideas.
From under your hat
To be the Bo-peep who wasn’t little nor cute
Who guarded the sheep to not be timid or meek and fight the wolves instead
To be the Mother Hen whose feathers warmed
The newbies to not fear the storm
And grow their wings and fly the coop.
From under your hat
You peered into daily details and dark dots
And magnified what should be known
What should be illuminated and shown.
So now, allow us to wear your hat
So we can use your vantage point
And adjust the slant
To follow the lead that you pursued
To be voices unafraid of power
To be the alternative
To be relevant
To serve the people.
April 9, 2024
La Funeraria Paz