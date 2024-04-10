From Under Her Hat

(A Tribute to Kathleen Okubo)

By LUCHIE MARANAN

Let me borrow your column’s title

For that is how it is

When one’s beating a deadline

Like now to see things the way you did,

From the eyes of an Ibaloi woman,

A weathered journalist,

A steadfast activist,

A visionary,

A revolutionary who wielded the pen

And commanded the keyboard

To tell and retell tales

To cover news and uncover truths

To focus the light where darkness was imposed

To be the other voice where all other voices were cowed

Or to be the questioning voice in the era of fearful silence or mainstream ideas.

From under your hat

To be the Bo-peep who wasn’t little nor cute

Who guarded the sheep to not be timid or meek and fight the wolves instead

To be the Mother Hen whose feathers warmed

The newbies to not fear the storm

And grow their wings and fly the coop.

From under your hat

You peered into daily details and dark dots

And magnified what should be known

What should be illuminated and shown.

So now, allow us to wear your hat

So we can use your vantage point

And adjust the slant

To follow the lead that you pursued

To be voices unafraid of power

To be the alternative

To be relevant

To serve the people.

April 9, 2024

La Funeraria Paz