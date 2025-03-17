Groups slam attacks vs campus journalists over support for Duterte’s arrest

CAGAYAN DE ORO — Groups of student leaders and campus journalists denounced the backlash received by an alliance of Ateneo student publications after it released a statement expressing support for the arrest of former President Rodrigo Duterte.

Buklod Atenista, the alliance of Ateneo student governments, described the counterblast as a clear threat and assault on press freedom as well as on people’s rights to know, question, and demand the truth. “To threaten the student journalists who stood their ground for what is right and just is to undermine the principles of integrity, accountability, and faith that does justice.”

On March 11, the Ateneo Publications Alliance released a collective statement expressing support of Duterte’s capture in relation to the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court for alleged crimes against humanity during his bloody drug war.

“Duterte’s arrest is not only a legal obligation but a moral imperative to ensure the victims’ deaths were not in vain, nor is the rule of law an extension of tyrannical power,” the statement read.

The statement was signed by the student publications of Ateneo de Manila University (The Guidon), Ateneo de Naga University (The Pillars), Ateneo de Davao University (Atenews), Xavier University – Ateneo de Cagayan (The Crusaders), and Ateneo de Zamboanga University (The Beacon).

It was cross-posted to their Facebook pages, but only the student publications of Ateneo tertiary schools in Davao and Cagayan de Oro were bombarded with criticisms from Duterte supporters as of this posting, notwithstanding the fact that the narrative does not state it represents the views of the entire Ateneo community.

Atenews, which is located in Davao City, the hometown of the Duterte clan, garnered the most interactions. Aside from criticisms, some netizens also expressed red-tagging remarks against these student publications.

The College Editors Guild of the Philippines – Davao Chapter denounced what it called a blatant attack on press freedom, emphasizing that these student publications only speak on behalf of their respective editorial boards. “We reject narratives that favor the oppressor and the blind fanaticism that has plagued our country for years.”

Editorial Independence

Ateneo de Davao University President Fr. Karel San Juan affirmed in a statement that the views expressed by student publications are their own as they operate with editorial independence.

“Student journalism shapes informed discourse and challenges injustices, and we will always defend the right to a free and safe press,” San Juan said, stressing the university does not condone any form of harassment directed at its students.

This was echoed by Danilo Arao, journalism professor at the University of the Philippines Diliman, saying the student publications were just exercising editorial independence in their critical analysis of the former president’s arrest.

Arao said he was not surprised about the critical voices of student publications, specifically Atenews, given its rich tradition of campus journalism during the time of former Atenews editor Benjaline “Beng” Hernandez who was killed by members of the Citizens Armed Force Geographical Unit led by the military while conducting a fact-finding mission in Arakan Valley, North Cotabato, in April 2002.

“Some alumni’s complaint stems from their ignorance of how the campus press works, as well as the ‘Ateneo way’ of being a person for others, especially those who are oppressed,” he said.

In a Davao Today report, former Atenews editor-in-chief Paul Randy Gumanao commended the publication’s consistency in maintaining its brand despite being in a city associated with the Dutertes. He said, “Atenews exists not to appease or please the comfortable majority, but to amplify the voices of those deprived of justice.”

Red-tagging help desks

Because of these attacks, Buklod Atenista announced its plan to establish red-tagging help desks, which aim to ensure that those who dare to red-tag as well as threaten and harass students in Ateneo schools are deemed accountable.

Buklod Atenista said its ambassadors will convene in the coming days to discuss the mechanism for the effective implementation of the program. It also plans to bring the matter to the university administration and relevant authorities. (RVO)

Disclosure: Danilo Arao is also the associate editor of Bulatlat