EDSA 40 years later

MANILA — Progressive organizations marked the 40th year of EDSA People Power uprising on February 25. Despite being harassed and blocked by the police, the groups asserted to hold the program in front of the EDSA Shrine (or the National Shrine of Mary, Queen of Peace) at the intersection of Ortigas Avenue and EDSA.

They demanded holding Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte accountable for a legacy of rampant corruption, environmental destruction and political repression.

Groups revitalized calls pertaining to the flood control scandal, stressing that trillions of pesos are nowhere to be found. They demanded that corrupt officials be jailed and held accountable. They also called for the abolition of a rotten system that only benefits the elite.

Environmental groups meanwhile marched for climate justice, denouncing incessant environmental plunder and exploitation still persisting under the Marcos Jr. administration. They called for the cancellation of Woggle Corp.’s mining permit, the enactment of pro-people environmental policies, and to defend the lands and its environmental defenders.

The commemoration saw many youth rally, vowing to never forget the atrocities of Marcos Sr.’s dictatorship. Students protested to hold Marcos Jr., Sara Duterte, and their cronies accountable, linking budget shortages and rising tuition fees to rampant corruption and condemning state attacks on student leaders. (AMU, DAA)

Photos and text by Viggo Sarmago/Bulatlat