Filipino youth join Global Climate Strike



MANILA – Youth and environmental groups in the country joined the worldwide protests dubbed “Global Climate Strike” on Sept. 20, as they sounded the alarm on the worsening climate crisis all over the planet.

The global mobilization took place three days before the Sept. 23 United Nations Climate Change Summit in New York City.



Some 600 mostly college students gathered at the College of Science amphitheatre at the University of the Philippines-Diliman in Quezon City, led by 350.org, Youth Advocates for Climate Action in the Philippines (YACAP), Agham Youth, Saribuhay, and Kalikasan People’s Network for the Environment.



The protesters highlighted the vulnerability of Filipino communities to climate change, worsened by projects being pushed by the Duterte administration, such as mega-dam projects and destructive mining which affect the indigenous peoples’ ancestral lands.



In an earlier statement, Kalikasan People’s Network for the Environment called on President Duterte to issue a “Climate Emergency Declaration” to address the country’s needs for climate resilience and mitigation.



“We have less than 11 years left until intensified coastal floods and extreme weather events spurred by climate change comes into full effect in the Philippines. But the Duterte government’s actions within the next 15 months will make or break our climate situation,” said Gia Glarino, research and communications officer and climate strike campaigner of Kalikasan PNE.



Text by BULATLAT

Photos by SCIENTIA

Scientia is the student publication of the College of Science of the University of the Philippines, Diliman.