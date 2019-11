Children of the victims of the #AmpatuanMassacre perform a song at the massacre site in sitio Masalay, barangay Salman, Ampatuan town in Maguindanao, Nov. 17 to commemorate the 10th year of the single deadliest attack on journalists in recent history. The massacre claimed the lives of 58 individuals, 32 of them were journalists. #fightfor58 #convictampatuan #justicenow

Video by the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines