NPA leader arrested

By JUSTIN UMALI

Bulatlat.com

MANILA – The spokesperson for the New People’s Army Melito Glor Command in the Southern Tagalog region, Jaime “Ka Diego” Padilla, was arrested in San Juan, Metro Manila, today November 26.

Padilla was reportedly undergoing a medical check-up at the Cardinal Santos Medical Center when civilian informants allegedly identified him. He was arrested along with three others whose identities are yet to be determined.

Padilla has a standing warrant of arrest for multiple murder.

As of press time, Padilla is reportedly being held in the CIDG-NCR office in Camp Crame for interrogation.