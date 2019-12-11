Writings and walls

By TYRONE VELEZ

I wrote verses on a wall

And I got thrown to jail

I am told to lick this graffiti clean

And be a good citizen

Why, I haven’t tasted good food lately

Because I’m surviving

You see I came down from the mountains

Where forests once gave me shelter

But that forest was leveled

By a chainsaw and bombs

Our rivers once sang

But now they are muted by mud and mines

I learned to write

But I am told this is dangerous

So my school was forced shut

And so is my mind

I came down thinking it’s Christmas

But your wall said I can’t sleep here

My elders once welcomed you to our land

Then you took that away

And also our clothes and our dance

You made it now your own brand

I am left a stranger

I am called a danger

But I just want

To speak my word

So I scrawled that on the only place

That can make you see me

The walls you want clean

The city you dream

You find someday this is not home

But your underbelly