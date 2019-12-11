Writings and walls

By TYRONE VELEZ
I wrote verses on a wall
And I got thrown to jail
I am told to lick this graffiti clean
And be a good citizen
Why, I haven’t tasted good food lately
Because I’m surviving
You see I came down from the mountains
Where forests once gave me shelter
But that forest was leveled
By a chainsaw and bombs
Our rivers once sang
But now they are muted by mud and mines
I learned to write
But I am told this is dangerous
So my school was forced shut
And so is my mind
I came down thinking it’s Christmas
But your wall said I can’t sleep here
My elders once welcomed you to our land
Then you took that away
And also our clothes and our dance
You made it now your own brand
I am left a stranger
I am called a danger
But I just want
To speak my word
So I scrawled that on the only place
That can make you see me
The walls you want clean
The city you dream
You find someday this is not home
But your underbelly