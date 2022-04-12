People’s Agenda 2022

As Filipinos return to the polling precinct next month, Bulatlat, the Philippines’ longest-running online alternative news and authority in human rights reporting, has revisited the stands of those running for president and vice president on pressing issues confronting the marginalized and the oppressed.

This is part of Bulatlat’s commitment to truthtelling, defending press freedom, and resisting the possible return of tyranny.

The views of candidates on the ATA [Anti-Terror Act] are relevant in weighing their standpoint on human rights and democracy – with the ATA considered by petitioners at the Supreme Court as a law that can be most dangerously used to silence political dissent. What is at stake is whatever is left of our civil liberties and freedoms that will be infringed upon if ATA is fully implemented.” — Cristina Palabay, secretary-general of Karapatan. (Read the full report here)

Why ABS-CBN franchise, press freedom are election issues

“It is one of the most pressing attacks on press freedom under this administration.” — Jonathan de Santos, chairperson of the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (Read the full report here)

